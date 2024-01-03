Advertise With Us

Michigan Tech student killed in Lower Michigan house explosion

This image from video shows the remains of a house scattered after an explosion in Northfield...
This image from video shows the remains of a house scattered after an explosion in Northfield Township, Mich., on Saturday Dec. 30, 2023. Several were killed and injured. (WXYZ via AP)(AP)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Michigan Technological University student was killed in a house explosion in Lower Michigan last week.

On December 30, four people were killed after a home exploded in Northfield Township.

Authorities released the names of the victims on Tuesday. One of the victims was 22-year-old Kenny Bragg, a Michigan Tech student.

Kenny Bragg was with family from Arkansas visiting his grandfather when the explosion occurred.

Kenny Bragg, his parents Don and Hope Bragg and his sister all died in the explosion.

His grandfather, 72-year-old Richard Pruden and brother, 16-year-old Stephen Bragg, are the only survivors. GoFundMe pages for both Pruden and Bragg have been created.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the explosion.

In a statement to TV6, MTU Dean of Students Kellie Raffaelli said, “Kenny was a senior majoring in anthropology and was a member of the Huskies Pep Band. The Dean of Students office has been in touch with Huskies Pep Band leadership to assist them in their grief and to help them honor Kenny.”

The Pep Band is currently planning a candlelight vigil for Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 7:00 p.m. at the Husky Statue on campus.

Raffaelli adds that support is also available for students through the Center for Student Mental Health and Well-being.

Kenny’s parents, Don and Hope, were both alumni of Michigan Tech.

