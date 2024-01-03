Advertise With Us

Michigan State Police hosting National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest

13th Annual National Missing Children's Day Poster Contest 1st place
13th Annual National Missing Children's Day Poster Contest 1st place(Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)
By Wells Foster
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police invites fifth graders to participate in the 2024 National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest.

The contest aims to promote child safety and raise awareness for missing/exploited children. Over 670 kids are missing in Michigan.

A fifth grader must make the poster, and feature original artwork reflecting the theme “Bring our missing children home.” The art must be original. Digital images, collages, and stamps will not be allowed. The poster must be 8.5 by 14 inches.

Students can submit their poster with a completed application here. Submissions must include the artwork, a brief description, and an artist biography. Submissions are due Feb. 2, 2024.

The winner will receive a free trip to Washington D.C. and have their artwork featured as the National Missing Children’s Day Poster.

The 2018 winner was a Clinton Township student.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2024 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Michigan ordered by federal courts to redraw electoral maps
Multi-car crash closes stretch of Waverly Road in Eaton County
MDHHS expands Medicaid coverage in Michigan
Jackson County man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting minors

Latest News

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is averaging below $2.90.
Gas prices continue to fall in Mid-Michigan after New Years
The man ran from the scene on foot after his bike broke down.
Man runs and dissapears into Kalamazoo River while running from police
Michigan state lawmaker enters crowded U.S. House race as Democrats aim to defend open seat
This undated image provided by the Michigan Department of Corrections shows Garry Dean Artman....
Michigan detectives interview convicted murderer before his death, looking into unsolved slayings