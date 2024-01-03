Michigan State Police hosting National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police invites fifth graders to participate in the 2024 National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest.

The contest aims to promote child safety and raise awareness for missing/exploited children. Over 670 kids are missing in Michigan.

A fifth grader must make the poster, and feature original artwork reflecting the theme “Bring our missing children home.” The art must be original. Digital images, collages, and stamps will not be allowed. The poster must be 8.5 by 14 inches.

Students can submit their poster with a completed application here. Submissions must include the artwork, a brief description, and an artist biography. Submissions are due Feb. 2, 2024.

The winner will receive a free trip to Washington D.C. and have their artwork featured as the National Missing Children’s Day Poster.

The 2018 winner was a Clinton Township student.

