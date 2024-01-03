Michigan State linebacker Jacoby Windmon declares for the NFL Draft

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Jacoby Windmon had entered the transfer portal and was weighing his options with another year of college eligibility left. The fifth-year linebacker announced on Wednesday that he was declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.

On December 11, Windmon entered the transfer portal after playing only three games in 2023 for MSU. In those games, he had 15 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack. Windmon transferred to Michigan State from UNLV in 2022 and was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week in the first two weeks of the season.

For the two seasons that Windmon played at Michigan State, he had 64 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, and three passes defended in 11 games.

Windmon has versatility, having played a couple of different positions. At 6-foot-2, 250 pounds, Windmon became the first MSU player with eligibility to declare for the NFL Draft.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2024 WILX. All rights reserved.