Michigan State Capitol on lockdown due to bomb threat

By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Capitol is on lockdown Wednesday morning due to a bomb threat.

The Chair of the Michigan State Capitol Commission, William Kandler, confirmed with News 10 that a bomb threat prompted the State Capitol to go into lockdown.

This is a breaking story. Stay with News 10 for updates.

