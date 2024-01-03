Michigan State Capitol on lockdown due to bomb threat

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Capitol is on lockdown Wednesday morning due to a bomb threat.

The Chair of the Michigan State Capitol Commission, William Kandler, confirmed with News 10 that a bomb threat prompted the State Capitol to go into lockdown.

This is a breaking story. Stay with News 10 for updates.

