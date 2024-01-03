Low snow has financial impact for local plow businesses

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If there’s one thing Michigan is missing this January, it’s snow, and that dry ground could mean dry profits for local plow companies.

It’s an industry that’s completely in the hands of Mother Nature. When snow doesn’t fall the way they hoped, plow companies might get the short end of the stick.

“It’s a little hard for us all right now, but it’s okay because it’s Michigan we’re going to get some snow,” said Robert Fry, owner of One Cut Lawncare in Lansing. “The best thing to do if you’ve got commercial properties, or even contractors, whatever you’ve got, get out there and touch base with the customer. "

Landscapers like Fry turn to residential snow plowing for income in the winter, but with an unusual lack of snow and ice, he has to find other work to make up for lost income.

“Get out there and try to find something else to do, like me personally, I own a painting company,” he said. “I’m staying busy, so hopefully everyone else is staying busy and keeping something else to do during this time that we’re all having.”

Cavanaugh’s Outdoor Services Owner Paul Cavanaugh has worked through more than a few low snow years in Livingston County. With commercial properties and seasonal contracts serving as his primary customers, he said the current weather won’t leave him high and dry; it actually means saving money by cutting spending on salt.

“The salt could go from $75 a ton, $85 a ton to $200 a ton very quickly,” Cavanaugh said. “And that is a complete game changer right there.”

Cavanaugh is expecting to make just enough to get by — maybe more — while landscapers like Fry are getting creative with their business. Both agree, it could all change with one overnight flurry.

“We’re tuning up trucks, we’re getting everything ready, because it’s going to hit,” Fry said. “And when it hits, we’ll get it.”

“You know, I always say it,” Cavanaugh adds. “Snow business is ‘s-no’ fun.”

