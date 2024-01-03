Advertise With Us

Lions Injury Updates: Jameson Williams doesn’t practice and Alim McNeill returns

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill (54) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy...
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill (54) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Owen Oszust
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The biggest news of the day is that the practice window has started for DL Alim McNeill. Wednesday at practice, McNeill returned and hasn’t played for Detroit since December 3rd against New Orleans.

Jameson Williams didn’t practice today after getting banged up against the Cowboys on a tackle. Taylor Decker also didn’t practice for Detroit.

On a fun note, the Lions have officially hung up their 2023 NFC North Division Championship banner in the practice facility.

Detroit faces off against the Vikings on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Ford Field.

