Advertise With Us

Lansing City Council electing new council president, vice president

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing City Council is meeting Wednesday to elect a new council president and vice president.

The meeting will happen at 7 p.m. Wednesday on the 10th floor of Lansing City Hall. Council presidents and vice presidents are nominated by another member of the council and serve a one-year term.

The elected council president will preside over council meetings.

The Lansing City Council consists of eight members, including four at-large and four ward council members.

Elections are held every odd year.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2024 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Michigan ordered by federal courts to redraw electoral maps
Multi-car crash closes stretch of Waverly Road in Eaton County
MDHHS expands Medicaid coverage in Michigan
Jackson County man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting minors

Latest News

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is averaging below $2.90.
Gas prices continue to fall in Mid-Michigan after New Years
The man ran from the scene on foot after his bike broke down.
Man runs and dissapears into Kalamazoo River while running from police
Gov. Whitmer lowers flags to honor U.S. marine who died in a training accident
If the road looks wet, especially bridges, they could be icy if they haven’t been treated....
WEATHER EXTRA: Slick spots possible on the roads Wednesday morning