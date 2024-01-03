Lansing City Council electing new council president, vice president

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing City Council is meeting Wednesday to elect a new council president and vice president.

The meeting will happen at 7 p.m. Wednesday on the 10th floor of Lansing City Hall. Council presidents and vice presidents are nominated by another member of the council and serve a one-year term.

The elected council president will preside over council meetings.

The Lansing City Council consists of eight members, including four at-large and four ward council members.

Elections are held every odd year.

