Ingham County Sheriff shares effectiveness of Michigan’s hands-free driving law

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s hands-free driving law has been in effect for roughly six months. It prohibits drivers from holding or touching their phones on the road, even at stop lights and signs.

Anna Trainor was rear-ended at a stop light back in 2020. She said she is unsure if the driver was distracted, but the crash cost him.

“I had slammed on my brakes and he; I don’t think really slammed on his brakes much ‘cause he like completely wrecked his car into the back of mine,” said Trainor.

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wiggelsworth said where he’s the most violation is at stop signs and lights.

“You’re missing all that’s going around you if you’re simply focusing on your phone. So, you might miss the guy that’s going to run the stop sign or the stop light. You might miss the guy who is also distracted driving— you might miss the bicycle that is legally crossing in front of you,” said Wiggelsworth.

While there aren’t concrete numbers on the law’s effectiveness yet, Wiggelsworth said it has made a dent in decreasing distracted driving. The law becomes even more important for the wet and wintry conditions to come.

“You need more distance to stop and anything you’re doing along the way that’s distracting you from paying attention to what’s going on around you. The likelihood it’s going to take you a little longer to react,” said Wiggelsworth.

Trainor agrees; she said some Michigan drivers choose to drive faster than the speed limit without car insurance, and the law might make them more mindful, choosing to make one good decision among a few bad ones.

“I’ve witnessed hit and runs in Lansing or had people who have been in hit and runs because certain cars don’t have license plates or insurance. So I think just not having the phones in front of people’s faces are going to cut down on those accidents,” said Trainor.

