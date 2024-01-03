Advertise With Us

Gov. Whitmer lowers flags to honor U.S. marine who died in a training accident

(WITN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered all U.S and Michigan flags on State Capitol grounds and all public buildings to be lowered to half-staff in honor of a marine from Michigan who died in a training accident.

U.S. Marine Sgt. Matthew K. Bylski from Royal Oak died at the age of 23 during a training accident at Camp Pendleton. The flag lowering will coincide with the date of Bylski’s funeral.

“Matthew represented the best of Michigan as he served our nation in uniform,” said Governor Whitmer. “A proud husband, son, and brother, he leaves behind a legacy that we should all strive to live up to. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and fellow soldiers.”

Matthew K. Bylski went to Hazel Park High School where he played football and baseball.

Governor Whitmer said all flags should be returned to full staff on Friday, Jan. 5.

