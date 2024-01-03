Advertise With Us

Gas prices continue to fall in Mid-Michigan after New Year’s

By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the temperatures continued to fall, so did the gas prices, according to experts.

AAA has reported that the average price for regular gasoline statewide has decreased by 8 cents since the final week of 2023. In the Lansing-East Lansing area, the price at the pump has gone down by about 10 cents, now standing at $2.87.

In Jackson, drivers are paying about $2.95, which is down by about six cents.

Moreover, in Ingham, Clinton, Eaton, Hillsdale, Ionia, and Shiawassee counties, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is averaging below $2.90.

More: Michigan Gas Prices

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2024 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Michigan ordered by federal courts to redraw electoral maps
Multi-car crash closes stretch of Waverly Road in Eaton County
MDHHS expands Medicaid coverage in Michigan
Jackson County man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting minors

Latest News

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is averaging below $2.90.
Gas prices continue to fall in Mid-Michigan after New Years
The man ran from the scene on foot after his bike broke down.
Man runs and dissapears into Kalamazoo River while running from police
VIDEO: Man swept away in Kalamazoo River while running from police
New year, new financial plans; saving money in 2024