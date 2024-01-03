Gas prices continue to fall in Mid-Michigan after New Year’s

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the temperatures continued to fall, so did the gas prices, according to experts.

AAA has reported that the average price for regular gasoline statewide has decreased by 8 cents since the final week of 2023. In the Lansing-East Lansing area, the price at the pump has gone down by about 10 cents, now standing at $2.87.

In Jackson, drivers are paying about $2.95, which is down by about six cents.

Moreover, in Ingham, Clinton, Eaton, Hillsdale, Ionia, and Shiawassee counties, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is averaging below $2.90.

More: Michigan Gas Prices

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2024 WILX. All rights reserved.