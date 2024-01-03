Gas prices continue to fall in Mid-Michigan after New Year’s
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the temperatures continued to fall, so did the gas prices, according to experts.
AAA has reported that the average price for regular gasoline statewide has decreased by 8 cents since the final week of 2023. In the Lansing-East Lansing area, the price at the pump has gone down by about 10 cents, now standing at $2.87.
In Jackson, drivers are paying about $2.95, which is down by about six cents.
Moreover, in Ingham, Clinton, Eaton, Hillsdale, Ionia, and Shiawassee counties, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is averaging below $2.90.
More: Michigan Gas Prices
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.
Copyright 2024 WILX. All rights reserved.