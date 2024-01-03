Advertise With Us

Dry January could help improve mental and physical health, MSU professor says

By Marz Anderson
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The new year typically comes with a new set of goals that present a few challenges.

For Undre Brown, the challenge is remaining 30 days sober for Dry January.

“Sometimes I can catch myself being unhealthy with my alcohol consumption. I did 25 days dry before my birthday; I wanted to do a full thirty days but didn’t make it,” said Brown.

Brown, along with many Americans, is choosing a dry January as a way to start fresh in the new year. Michigan State Hospitality Business Professor Adam Roy said the 30-day challenge gives people refocus on things other than alcohol.

“Regrouping your mental awareness, kind of focusing back on health and relationships, and things that you want to kind of focus on that bring enjoyment,” said Roy as he made a few non-alcoholic cocktails.

He shared a few physical benefits of Dry January.

“You know, sleep, think about other things like blood pressure too, live health, gut health,” said Roy.

Dry January isn’t only for those who’ve had a troubling relationship with alcohol but for those who want to make changes in the new year, and it’s also a great way to lend support. If you’re having trouble starting Dry January, there are several non-alcoholic drinks sold at places like Vine and Brew. Manager Ben Tselis-Jackson said it’s about finding something that tastes good to you.

“It’s a fun, a different sort of approach to having fun while drinking something and trying new and interesting things,” said Tselis-Jackson.

Helping you break some bad habits in hopes of making better ones.

