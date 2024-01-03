Downtown Lansing Inc. announces dates for 2024 Winterfest

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Downtown Lansing Inc. (DLI) announced the return of Lansing Winterfest on Wednesday.

The fest is a month-long celebration of the winter season at Michigan’s Capital City while supporting local businesses.

“Lansing Winterfest is a special time where we as a community can embrace winter and create unforgettable memories with our friends and family,” said Cathleen Edgerly, Executive Director of DLI. “Winterfest truly embodies Lansing’s spirit - It’s a chance to support local business, enjoy live entertainment winter activities and come together to celebrate the things that make our city unique. We hope everyone can come out and experience all the great things we have in store during Winterfest, Lansing’s largest winter celebration.”

Winterfest is kicking off its Winter Block Party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. The free event will feature ice sculptures with live sculpting from local artist Scott Miller and the return of the Hungry Hungry Hippo human tournament - a fun interactive team game hosted on the city’s winter skating rink at Reutter Park.

Take a look at the schedule for the Lansing 2024 Winterfest:

Winterfest Block Party: Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024

Brrr Crawl: Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024

Riverfront Party with Lansing Shuffle: Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024

Fire & Ice Soiree: Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024

Downtown Lansing Inc. is also offering a new VIP experience for Winterfest guests this year. Those interested can purchase VIP Experience Tickets for Winterfest 2024 to access exclusive perks, including ice lounge parties, free swag, priority parking, discounts and specials on food and drinks and more. Tickets are on sale and are available for $20 for one Saturday or $65 for the whole month. All proceeds from Winterfest VIP Experience Ticket purchases support small businesses in Downtown Lansing.

People can purchase tickets online.

