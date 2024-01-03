Advertise With Us

Delta Township Fire Department holds push-in ceremony for new firetruck

By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Delta Township Fire Department held a push-in ceremony Wednesday morning.

It dates back to the 1800s when firefighters pushed equipment into the fire station bay after a fire response.

On Jan. 3, firefighters pushed in a brand new firetruck for the department. It replaces the 2001 Spartan Smeal truck. The remainder of the truck was paid with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“It’s really thanking the community for the support to get the vehicle because everybody’s pitched in through the grant process and through federal funds for through the art of funds and things like that. It’s truly a whole community effort to get it,” said Delta Township Fire Chief Gregg Ginebaugh.

Construction of the new firetruck took two years due to high demand and equipment delays.

