Associates of former Michigan House Speaker to be arraigned

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two people will be arraigned Wednesday morning on charges of misappropriating funds for multiple organizations with connections to former House Speaker Lee Chatfield.

In December, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel charged Anne and Robert Minard with misappropriating at least $525,000.

The Minards also face a slew of other charges, including conducting a criminal enterprise, conspiracy, and embezzlement.

Each was charged with the following:

One count of conducting a criminal enterprise—a 20-year felony

One count of conspiracy to conduct a criminal enterprise—a 20-year felony

Three counts of false pretenses – $1,000 or more but less than $20,000—5-year felonies each

One count of false pretenses, $20,000 or more but less than $50,000— a 15-year felony

One count of embezzlement, $100,000 or more—a 20-year felony

One count of filing a false tax return—a five-year felony

Anne was charged individually with two counts of embezzlement, $1,000 or more and less than $20,000 from a nonprofit or charitable organization—a 10-year felony and two counts of false pretenses, $1,000 or more but less than $20,000—5-year felonies each.

Rob faces an additional charge of false pretenses, $1,000 or more but less than $20,000— a five-year felony.

The arraignment hearing for the Minards will start at 9 a.m.

News 10 will update this story when more information comes out.

