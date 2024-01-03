5-year parks and recreation plan approved in Bath Township

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Bath Township Board has unanimously approved a five-year plan to enhance the parks and recreation facilities.

The plan includes the development of signs for township parks and better promotion of these parks to raise community awareness.

Additionally, the plan calls for the creation and maintenance of trails within the township, with the potential of connecting to East Lansing. However, the primary goal is to provide the people living in Bath Township with quality time and space to enjoy their parks.

“We’re a great community you know we’ve great water great wetlands we’ve got great land,” supervisor Ryan Fewins-Bliss said. “We should be using it the most we can for our residents to enjoy while protecting it as much as we can.“

Funding for this year’s Wiswasser Park project has been approved. The township will use pandemic relief funds that have been reallocated to pay for the improvements.

