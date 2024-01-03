Advertise With Us

5-year parks and recreation plan approved in Bath Township

By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Bath Township Board has unanimously approved a five-year plan to enhance the parks and recreation facilities.

The plan includes the development of signs for township parks and better promotion of these parks to raise community awareness.

Additionally, the plan calls for the creation and maintenance of trails within the township, with the potential of connecting to East Lansing. However, the primary goal is to provide the people living in Bath Township with quality time and space to enjoy their parks.

“We’re a great community you know we’ve great water great wetlands we’ve got great land,” supervisor Ryan Fewins-Bliss said. “We should be using it the most we can for our residents to enjoy while protecting it as much as we can.“

Funding for this year’s Wiswasser Park project has been approved. The township will use pandemic relief funds that have been reallocated to pay for the improvements.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2024 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Michigan ordered by federal courts to redraw electoral maps
Multi-car crash closes stretch of Waverly Road in Eaton County
MDHHS expands Medicaid coverage in Michigan
Jackson County man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting minors

Latest News

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is averaging below $2.90.
Gas prices continue to fall in Mid-Michigan after New Years
The man ran from the scene on foot after his bike broke down.
Man runs and dissapears into Kalamazoo River while running from police
If the road looks wet, especially bridges, they could be icy if they haven’t been treated....
WEATHER EXTRA: Slick spots possible on the roads Wednesday morning
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has all the details you need to start your day.
WEATHER EXTRA: Slick spots possible on the roads Wednesday morning
Sparrow welcomes their first baby born in 2024