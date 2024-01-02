Where to dispose Christmas trees in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - End of the holidays means it’s time to throw out the Christmas trees. Residents in Mid-Michigan may wonder where to dispose them.

Public service departments throughout Mid-Michigan is offering pick-ups or drop-offs to recycle or dispose Christmas trees.

City of Lansing

Curbside Christmas tree collection begins Tuesday, Jan. 2 and will continue through the week of Jan. 8.

The City of Lansing released a guideline for Christmas trees to be collected:

Trees should be placed at the curbside on your scheduled CART collection day

All bags, decorations, and other materials must be removed from the tree for it to be collected

All trees must be cut in half

Each segment of the tree must be less than four feet in length

You can view the CART collection schedule online. For more information, contact the Public Service Department at (517) 483-4456.

Delta Township

Delta Township residents can dispose their natural Christmas trees until Jan. 31 at the Delta Township Recycling Center—located at 5717 Millett Highway— on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The trees should not have decorations, wires, string and lights. The trees will be chipped and used for various landscaping projects throughout the township.

Delhi Township

Delhi Township residents can drop off their undecorated, tinsel free holiday trees until Jan. 31 at the Delhi Township Recycle Center—located at 1418 Grovenburg Road in Holt. According to the township’s website, the drop-off is free.

City of Mason

Mason residents have until Jan. 28 to recycle Christmas trees. The city asks residents to remove all decorations including stands and bags.

According to the city, no curbside is available—only drop-offs. The city also asks residents to refrain from blocking streets, parking lots or sidewalks, and pile the trees near each other.

Christmas trees can be dropped off at the following locations:

Hayes Park, located at 851 W Columbia Street, north lot off W Columbia Street

Bond Park, located at 111 N Rogers Street

Meridian Township

Meridian Township residents can drop off their Christmas trees until Jan. 31 from dawn to dusk at Nancy Moore Park, located at 1960 Gaylord C. Smith Court in Haslett.

Meridian Township officials said the trees should be free of the following:

Wire

Metal Bracing

Nails

Plastic Bags

Rope

Christmas Garland

Wreaths will not be accepted.

The Meridian Township Recycling Center, located at 5976 E. Lake Drive in Haslett—operated by Reclaimed By Design—is also accepting Christmas trees for disposal.

Real and artificial Christmas trees seven feet and under can be recycled for a $5 fee. Trees eight feet and over can be recycled for a $10 dollar fee. No lights, metal, wire or decorations will be accepted. Wreath material can also be recycled if all wire, plastic, twine and rope are removed.

Winter Hours for the Meridian Township Recycling Center:

Monday and Friday– 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday– 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday– 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The recycling center is closed from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3

For more information on the Parks and Recreation Department’s free tree disposal, contact the Department at 517.853.4600. For more information about the Recycling Center, please contact Reclaimed By Design at (517) 703-4498.

City of East Lansing

The city of East Lansing is offering to pick up natural Christmas trees until Jan. 12. Trees can be placed on curbside for collection at anytime until Jan. 12. All bags, holiday decorations and tree stands should be removed before recycling. Trees taller than 6 feet should be cut in half.

There are also several drop-off locations available until Jan. 12:

Patriarche Park - parking lot on Alton Road

Emerson Park - Arbor Drive entrance

Henry Fine Park - parking lot on Winchester Drive

Valley Court Park - south of the Community Center

White Memorial Park - parking lot at Pebblebrook Lane

The trees will be chipped and used as mulch in East Lansing parks or donated to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for use as rabbit habitats.

City of Hillsdale

The City of Hillsdale Public Services Department is collecting natural Christmas trees for recycling starting Jan. 8. The trees will be chipped and used for mulch in city parks and cemeteries. Excess wood ships will be available to Hillsdale residents later in Spring.

Curbside collection of Christmas trees will take place on Monday, Jan. 8, weather permitting. Hillsdale residents should have the natural Christmas trees placed at the curb by 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 8.

No artificial trees will be accepted. The city requires that all plastic covers, decorations and tree stands be removed prior to placement at the curb. Crews will make one circuit around town, collecting from each residence one time only. Only Christmas trees will be collected at this time. No other brush or leaves will be allowed or collected at the curb.

Residents with questions can call the Department of Public Services at (517) 437-6490.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2024 WILX. All rights reserved.