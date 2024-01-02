WEATHER EXTRA: Snowflakes possible for Tuesday night
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Day two of 2024 may bring snowflakes to the mid-Michigan area. The thermometer will show warmer temps in the upper 30s, but a system moves in later that can bring flurries or patchy drizzle. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the News 10+ Digital Desk with a look at the forecast.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 2, 2023
- Average High: 32º Average Low 19º
- Lansing Record High: 62° 1876
- Lansing Record Low: -22° 1864
- Jackson Record High: 57º 2004
- Jackson Record Low: -10º 2001
