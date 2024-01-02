Two Michigan cheesemakers awarded high honors in cheese awards in Norway

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two Michigan cheesemakers received high honors on Tuesday at the 2023 World Cheese Awards held in Trondheim, Norway.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) said they celebrated the state’s growing artesian cheese industry as Leelanau Cheese Co. and Idyll Farms received honors at the World Cheese Awards. The event was hosted by the Guild of Fine Food. They said the World Cheese Awards is the world’s largest cheese-only competition.

It included 4,202 cheeses from 40 countries, and two were from Michigan.

“The World Cheese Awards is like the Super Bowl Championship for cheesemakers around the globe. It is wonderful to see Michigan’s artisan cheesemakers receiving international recognition,” said Tim Boring, MDARD Director. “Michigan’s artisan cheesemakers focus on making small-batch cheeses with unique styles and flavor profiles, and the results speak for themselves. Congratulations to both companies for their success at the 2023 World Cheese Awards.”

MDARD listed the locations that were awarded.

Leelanau Cheese Co. is located in Suttons Bay and they were awarded a Super Gold, the highest ranking in the competition, for its Leelanau Raclette, a traditional herdsman’s cheese, handmade in Leelanau County with local milk.

It was one of only 100 cheeses to earn the Super Gold designation at this year’s competition. The cheesemaker is located at 3324 S.W. Bay Shore Drive, Suttons Bay.

MDARD said the other location was Idyll Farms, which received silver awards for three hand-crafted goat cheeses – Idyll Pastures, Idyll Pastures Fennel Pollen, and Spreadable Idyll Pastures; and a bronze award for Idyll Pastures with Garlic and Herb. It is a 500-acre farmstead goat creamery located in Northport.

Since 2014, Idyll Farms has won 35 American Cheese Society awards in nine World Championship Cheese Awards, five U.S. Championship Cheese Awards, eight World Cheese Awards, and a Good Foods Award.

“We are delighted to have won four more awards at this year’s World Cheese Awards for our fresh, Idyll Pastures line, said Amy Spitznagel, owner of Idyll Farms. “Throughout the decade of producing cheese, we have proven ourselves to be competitive on an international scale. We pride ourselves on making the healthiest and tastiest G.O.A.T. cheese while improving the planet by using regenerative farming practices.”

