Advertise With Us

Staudt on Sports LIVE: Tim’s reaction to Michigan’s win, facing Washington for title

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim joins the News 10+ Digital Desk for the first Staudt on Sports LIVE of 2024! We’re talking Michigan’s win over Alabama and the upcoming national championship game against Washington next week. We’re also looking back on the Great Lakes Invitational tournament and the Pistons snapped their losing streak.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2024 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured after shooting in Michigan Walmart
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) celebrates after scoring on a 1-yard touchdown...
Detroit Lions make NFL history, sparking excitement across the state
Detroit Lions fans hold third down placards as the Denver Broncos line up during the first...
Detroit Lions get Week 18 date and time announced against Minnesota
SB US-127 in Ingham County reopens after truck flips over
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell watches during an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions...
NFL reportedly downgrades Brad Allen’s ref crew for the playoffs after controversial call against Detroit on a two-point attempt

Latest News

Spring Arbor University to add Esports
Spring Arbor University is adding Esports as a varsity sport
Detroit Lions defensive end Isaiah Buggs (96) warms up before an NFL football game against the...
The Detroit Lions cut Isaiah Buggs
Lions fall to Dallas 20-19
Detroit Lions channel frustrations towards the future
Washington wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (2) celebrates his touchdown against Texas during the...
Michigan will be taking on Washington in the National Championship