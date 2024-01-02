Staudt on Sports LIVE: Tim’s reaction to Michigan’s win, facing Washington for title

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim joins the News 10+ Digital Desk for the first Staudt on Sports LIVE of 2024! We’re talking Michigan’s win over Alabama and the upcoming national championship game against Washington next week. We’re also looking back on the Great Lakes Invitational tournament and the Pistons snapped their losing streak.

