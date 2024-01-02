Spring Arbor University is adding Esports as a varsity sport

SPRING ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) – Spring Arbor University is excited to announce that it will launch Esports as a new varsity intercollegiate sport during the 2024-25 academic year. The addition of Esports brings the total number of varsity sport programs offered by the University to 21.

“We are thrilled to add Esports to our athletic department and to the Spring Arbor University campus,” said Athletic Director Jason Crist. “The opportunity to broaden our athletic offerings serves SAU in a variety of ways and will add a new and diverse group of student-athletes to our campus.”

Esports, also known as competitive gaming, has become overwhelmingly popular with students on college campuses and is one of the fastest growing sports across the country. Spring Arbor’s program will compete in multiple popular games, including Rocket League, League of Legends, and Super Smash Bros. in a dedicated Esports facility at the Kresge Student Center.

“The addition of a state-of-the-art Esports lab in the heart of campus at the Kresge Student Center will allow all of campus to attend and view competitions and create excitement for the team,” Crist added.

The addition of Esports aligns perfectly with the Spring Arbor Athletics strategic growth plan. Like other athletic teams at SAU, scholarships will be available to students joining the Esports program. The program will aim to start with a team of 8-12 and grow each year with a plan to reach a roster of 32 in year four. The program will also host limited open tryouts for current SAU students.

The Spring Arbor Esports program will join the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE). Through this organization, student-athletes will compete online against students from other universities and colleges of all sizes in games. NACE is the leading collegiate esports governing body with more than 200 schools and over 5,000 student-athletes from across the NAIA, all three divisions of the NCAA, and junior-college landscape.

The targeted start of competition is Fall of 2024 with a search for the program’s first head coach underway. Recruiting will also begin right away, and interested participants should visit //saucougars.com/recruits and complete the Esports Recruit Information Form.

