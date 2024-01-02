Spartan Men Resume Big Ten Play

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team resumes Big Ten play this week, hosting Penn State Thursday night and playing at Northwestern on Sunday. The Spartans lost their opening league games last month, at home to Wisconsin 70-57 and at Nebraska 77-70. MSU has won four straight games and has an 8-5 overall record and last played last Saturday in an 87-75 win over Indiana State. MSU coach Tom Izzo hopes to have injured center Jaxon Kohler perhaps available for play as early as the Northwestern game and if not then perhaps next week. He is currently practicing and has not played yet this season.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2024 WILX. All rights reserved.