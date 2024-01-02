Multiple drunk driving arrests over New Year’s weekend in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - As 2023 came to a close, a few people in or around Jackson County were caught drunk driving.

Michigan State Police (MSP) announced that three people were put behind bars over the holiday weekend for drunk driving, one resulting in a crash.

MSP was called out to a report of property damage in Napoleon Township. While there, they arrested a 32-year-old from Brooklyn for drunk driving.

In Pittsford Township, MSP was sent to a report of a car crash. An investigation led to the arrest of a 19-year-old from Pittsford for drunk driving.

In Blackman Township, MSP troopers pulled a car over for moving violations when they arrested a 34-year-old from Pleasant Lake for drunk driving.

Each person was placed in either Jackson County Jail or Hillsdale County Jail.

