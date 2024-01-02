Multi-car crash closes stretch of Waverly Road in Eaton County

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of Waverly Road is closed Monday evening due to a multi-car crash.

Waverly Road, just north of Lansing Road, closed down at around 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 1. Lansing Fire Department, first responders and Lansing Police Department responded to the crash.

News 10 crew was at the scene and saw four cars damaged from the crash. Officials at the scene told News 10 those involved received minor injuries and no one was taken to the hospital.

Eaton County authorities urge drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates.

