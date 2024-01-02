Michigan will be taking on Washington in the National Championship

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2024 College Football National Championship will be between No. 1 Michigan and No. 2 Washington in Houston on January 8th. The Washington Huskies took down Texas 37-31 in the Sugar Bowl. Michigan won the Rose Bowl in overtime over Alabama, 27-20.

The Huskies were led by QB Michael Penix Jr., who finished with 430 yards through the air and two touchdowns. Running back Dillon Johnson had 21 carries for 49 yards and two touchdowns.

It will be interesting to see the matchup between Michigan’s defense and the star-studded air raid of Penix Jr. and Washington’s elite wide receivers. The title game is in Houston at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN on Monday night.

