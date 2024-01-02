Advertise With Us

Michigan will be taking on Washington in the National Championship

Washington beat Texas 37-31 in the Sugar Bowl
Washington wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (2) celebrates his touchdown against Texas during the...
Washington wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk (2) celebrates his touchdown against Texas during the first half of the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Owen Oszust
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:32 AM EST|Updated: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:50 AM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2024 College Football National Championship will be between No. 1 Michigan and No. 2 Washington in Houston on January 8th. The Washington Huskies took down Texas 37-31 in the Sugar Bowl. Michigan won the Rose Bowl in overtime over Alabama, 27-20.

The Huskies were led by QB Michael Penix Jr., who finished with 430 yards through the air and two touchdowns. Running back Dillon Johnson had 21 carries for 49 yards and two touchdowns.

It will be interesting to see the matchup between Michigan’s defense and the star-studded air raid of Penix Jr. and Washington’s elite wide receivers. The title game is in Houston at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN on Monday night.

