Michigan State Police join organization to fight human trafficking 

(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) teamed up with officers from across the U.S. and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) to raise awareness of human trafficking.

From Jan. 8 to 12, officials said the MSP will join other officers and the organization Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) to teach drivers about the signs of human trafficking and to enforce laws that crack down on traffickers.

MSP said the goal is to raise awareness and educate those individuals in positions to observe human trafficking taking place, such as commercial motor vehicle drivers, public transportation companies, rest area attendants, and truck stop employees.

The MSP has partnered with TAT since 2015. People can learn more about the organization on their website.

MSP said people can report suspected human trafficking by calling the National Human Trafficking Resources Center at 888-373-7888

