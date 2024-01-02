Michigan Lottery player wins millions in Grand Blanc: ‘We’re hoping it’s one of the regulars’

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WILX) - “Everything is fresh, the dough, the sauce, everything is homemade,” said Jacob Nannoshi.

In a city of less than 8,000 people. The Food Castle of Grand Blanc Manager Jacob Nannoshi said they’re putting out more than just delicious foods.

“Yeah, the lottery ticket that catches everybody’s eye today,” said Nannoshi. “Every day consistently, everyone’s always coming in for a lottery ticket.”

Now, one lucky player is making history by becoming the first Michigan player ever to win a Powerball jackpot on New Year’s Day.

“We’re hoping it’s one of the regulars. It would be nice to see someone that plays so often for them to win something actually besides 100 bucks here and there,” said Nannoshi.

Totaling $842.4 million, the winner will take home about $305 million if they choose to receive a lump sum. Michael King said he plays the lottery almost every day.

“That brings a lot of hope to this community that we know that it’s not just always in California. But now we know that Michigan, a lot of people have been hitting in Michigan like $1 million, $300,000 here,” said King. “Before a big jackpot here like this, this is the first one that we’ve heard in Grand Blanc, Michigan. We like that. Hope we get some more.”

Tons of people are coming into Food Castle hoping to win the big Powerball jackpot. While these numbers may get you millions of dollars, others are benefiting as well.

“These Jackpots also raise awareness of lottery and our mission to raise money for public schools in Michigan,” said Jake Harris. “We just recently announced that in fiscal year 2023, we contributed more than $1.3 billion to the school aid fund.”

The Food Castle will receive a $50,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket once the prize is claimed.

“Amazing. It’s good that it shows a community that you can win something,” said Nannoshi. “You know a lot of people don’t win it. They’ll play it and play at their whole life and never win it. Someone finally did so.”

It is a historic and life-changing event in the making. The identity of the Powerball winner will be released once the ticket has been claimed. The winner has until New Year’s Day of 2025 to claim their prize.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2024 WILX. All rights reserved.