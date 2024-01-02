Michigan fans react to Rose Bowl win

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Monday night in Pasadena, California, the Michigan Wolverines sent the game to overtime with a touchdown in the final minutes of play.

After a big run by Black Corum gave the Maze and Blue a lead, it was up to the defense to make a big stop. On a fourth and goal, the defense stopped an attempted quarterback sneak and ended the game, sending Michigan to the college football championship.

Fans in Ann Arbor spoke about the excitement and energy in the city.

One fan, Jon, said, “I am all go blue. I think we are going to do it.”

A University of Michigan student, Siddhartha, said, “I am most looking forward to the energy here because it gets really loud, and I really sure do enjoy that.”

Some fans took to the local bars to catch the Rose Bowl game against Alabama, and Jayden Dewitt, who manages the Brown Jug, said even his staff had to pause and watch that final play.

“I was standing at this little half door right here and just peeking over looking at this TV. It was nuts. I gave a guy a hug right here”, said Dewitt.

Michigan will play for the title at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 8. Bartender Annabelle Hubbard said they are really looking forward to the crowd expected to watch Michigan play for it all.

Hubbard said, “I feel like it is going to be crazy; all of the students are going to be coming back to class next week, so I am sure there will be lines out the door, and the energy is going to be insane in Ann Arbor.”

Michigan will play Washington both unbeaten, a perfect record the Wolverines hope to keep to win a national championship.

