Michigan beats Alabama 27-20 in overtime to go to the National Championship

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No. 1 Michigan and No. 4 Alabama for a chance to go to the National Championship game in Houston. The Wolverines have beaten Ohio State and won the Big Ten Championship three years in a row, but have yet to win a college football playoff game.

It was Alabama that got off to a good start. Michigan fumbled the Crimson Tides’ punt to put Alabama in great position. Four plays later, Jase McClellan got Alabama on the board 7-0 early.

Then on the next drive, it was the Wolverines with a good answer as J.J. McCarthy found Blake Corum for the 8-yard touchdown reception to tie it at seven a piece.

In the second quarter, Michigan grabbed the lead as McCarthy hit Tyler Morris, who straddled the sideline for the score. The Morris score was the first of his career. That gave Michigan a 13-7 lead after a bad snap resulted in a failed PAT.

Just before halftime, Will Reichard nailed a 50-yard field goal to cut the lead to 13-10. Despite the score, it felt like Michigan had all the momentum, as the Wolverines were able to get to Milroe five times in the first half.

It was a defensive battle in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, McClellan was able to cap off an eight-play 55-yard drive with a three-yard touchdown run for a 17-13 lead.

Michigan missed a massive opportunity when Milroe coughed up the ball in Alabama territory. Jacob Turner wasn’t able to hit the field goal, and the score remained the same.

Reichard hit a 52-yard field goal to make it 20-13 Alabama in the lead.

Michigan got a big conversion on fourth down on a pass to Corum. The Wolverines then tied it with less than two minutes to play on a McCarthy four-yard touchdown pass to Roman Wilson.

After a three-and-out drive for Alabama, Michigan took a knee to send it overtime tied 20-20.

Michigan got the ball first in OT, and it was Blake Corum who set the Wolverine all-time touchdown record with an 18-yard touchdown run.

Then on the 4th and goal from three yards out, Michigan stops Milroe and wins the Rose Bowl 27-20 OT.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2024 WILX. All rights reserved.