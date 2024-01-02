Advertise With Us

Meridian Township officials attempt to reduce deer-related crashes

By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township police will begin its deer cull to reduce the number of deer-related crashes in the area and help make roads safer for drivers.

The deer cull will take place in select township parks, land preserves, and on private property where the owners have provided their consent.

Police officers will use firearms to perform the deer cull during the evening and overnight hours when parks are closed. Signs will be posted to notify the public.

The deer will be processed, and the venison will be donated to local food banks.

The cull will last until Feb. 19. For more information, you can go to Meridian Township’s website.

