MDHHS expands Medicaid coverage in Michigan

By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has expanded its coverage to include Community Health Worker services.

Community Health Workers help serve as links between residents and health and social resources needed to improve overall well-being.

Services would focus on preventing disease and disability as well as other chronic health issues.

The expanded coverage would include health system navigation, health promotion, education, and screening and assessment.

