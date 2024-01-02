Advertise With Us

McLaren Greater Lansing welcomes first baby born in 2024

(McLaren Greater Lansing)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - McLaren Greater Lansing welcomed the first baby born at the hospital in 2024.

Baby Mulvaney, measuring 21 1/2 inches and weighing 10 pounds 0 ounces, was welcomed into the world at 9:46 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Parents Abby and Douglas Mulvaney from Mason are still deciding on a name for baby Mulvaney. He will join his siblings, Logan and Gavin when they go home.

(McLaren Greater Lansing)

