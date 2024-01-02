Advertise With Us

Man found dead at Salt Lake City airport after climbing inside jet engine

FILE - The Salt Lake City International Airport is seen, July 18, 2014, in Salt Lake City. A...
FILE - The Salt Lake City International Airport is seen, July 18, 2014, in Salt Lake City. A man was found dead inside an airplane engine Monday night, Jan. 1, 2024, at the Salt Lake City International Airport.(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A man was found dead inside an airplane engine Monday night at Salt Lake City International Airport after police say he breached an emergency exit door, walked onto the tarmac and climbed inside the jet’s engine.

Officers found the 30-year-old man unconscious inside an engine mounted to the wing of a commercial aircraft loaded with passengers, the Salt Lake City Police Department announced Tuesday. The plane had been sitting on a de-icing pad, and the engine was not running, according to a preliminary investigation.

Police did not release the man’s name or cause of death.

The manager of a store inside the airport reported a disturbance just before 10 p.m., telling dispatchers with the Airport Control Center that he saw a man pass through the emergency exit.

After finding him, first responders pulled the man out of the engine intake cowling, which directs air flow to the engine fan section, and attempted life-saving measures. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Passengers were removed from the plane, but overall airport operations were not affected, police said. The initial investigation indicates the man accessed the airport’s ramp area from the emergency exit and climbed inside the nearby engine.

An airport spokesperson did not immediately respond to email and phone messages seeking comment.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured after shooting in Michigan Walmart
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) celebrates after scoring on a 1-yard touchdown...
Detroit Lions make NFL history, sparking excitement across the state
Detroit Lions fans hold third down placards as the Denver Broncos line up during the first...
Detroit Lions get Week 18 date and time announced against Minnesota
SB US-127 in Ingham County reopens after truck flips over
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell watches during an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions...
NFL reportedly downgrades Brad Allen’s ref crew for the playoffs after controversial call against Detroit on a two-point attempt

Latest News

Following the court order, three members of the commission resigned: M.C. Rothhorn, Douglas...
Michigan ordered to redraw electoral maps
Photos show the officers playfully handcuffing the couple together.
‘Handcuffed for life’: Officers stumble upon couple’s engagement, join in the fun
FILE - Harvard President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on...
Harvard president Claudine Gay resigns amid plagiarism claims, backlash from antisemitism testimony
Police tape blocks the damage to large windows at the Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday, Jan....
Gunman breaks into Colorado Supreme Court building; intrusion unrelated to Trump case, police say
Washington running back Dillon Johnson (7) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against...
ESPN apologizes for showing video of woman flashing breast during Sugar Bowl broadcast