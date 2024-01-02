Advertise With Us

LCC begins process to fill Board of Trustees positions

By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Community College Board of Trustees will begin the process to fill two trustee positions.

The positions were vacated by Andrew Abood and Ryan Buck, whose resignation was effective immediately on New Year’s Day of 2024.

Application packets may be obtained electronically from Duncan B at star.lcc.edu or on campus from Police and Public Safety in Room 2110 inside the Gannon Building from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Candidates must be 18 years of age or older, a resident of the LCC school districts, and a registered voter.

The persons appointed to these unpaid positions will hold office until Dec. 31, 2024.

The deadline to turn in applications is Jan. 16. The Board of Trustees will have a special meeting on Jan. 29 to make a final decision on the two vacancies.

