Lack of snow, ice could mean savings for cities in Mid-Michigan

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Anyone who’s taken a look outside their window this winter has probably spotted a lot of green where they’re used to seeing white.

Some cities in Mid-Michigan are seeing green too, in the form of cost savings for their salt and plow teams. In Jackson, the Department of Public Works typically runs through about four orders of salt per year, but the unusual lack of ice and snow is changing things up this year.

“Right about this time we might be looking at buying a second order of salt, but we haven’t had to do that because there hasn’t been a great need to salt the streets,” said City Spokesperson Aaron Dimick.

The city’s salt supply is standing tall at a few dozen feet, mostly untouched other than a recent salting on Dec. 31. While the bare landscape might be disappointing to skiers, sledders and snow angel-makers, Dimick said dry ground means extra money in Jackson’s pocket.

I think it’s safe to say we’re going to be looking at around $100,000 in cost savings when it comes to salt,” he said.

With extra time on their hands, Dimick said public works staff are taking the opportunity to patch up more potholes, along with other general road maintenance. It might look like clear skies for now, this is Michigan after all, and Dimick said salt crews are staying ready for anything.

“We have crews ready to come in, and we have the schedule we need to make sure the roads stay clear,” he said.

Because midwestern weather is full of surprises, Dimick said it’s too early to say where the potential $100,000 in savings could go. There’s also plenty of time for the city to place that second order of salt, but whether they have to make that call is up to Old Man Winter.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2024 WILX. All rights reserved.