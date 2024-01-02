Jaren Mangham is returning to Michigan State

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Running back Jaren Mangham is returning for another season at Michigan State. Mangham just wrapped up his redshirt senior season and got another year of eligibility. The running back has made stops at Colorado and USF before transferring to Michigan State before the previous season.

Mangham dealt with injuries and didn’t get to play a chunk of the season to start. He made appearances in the last six games of the season and accumulated 30 carries for 81 yards on the ground.

Mangham adds a big presence at the RB spot at 6-2 235 and can be used especially on short yardage situations.

