Advertise With Us

Jackson County man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting minors

One victim is under 13 years old, and the other victim is under 16 years old
(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Jackson County man was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting two people under 13 years old and 16 years old.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began on Aug. 12, 2023, when a person under 13 years old came forward with sexual assault allegations against Bobby Jo Joiner, 44.

The investigation continued the initial complaint, leading to finding another alleged victim of sexual assault—a person under 16 years old.

Joiner was arrested, charged and arraigned on the following counts:

  • Criminal Sexual Conduct in the First Degree, multiple variables
  • Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Second Degree with a person under 13

He is currently out on bond.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2024 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 injured after shooting in Michigan Walmart
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) celebrates after scoring on a 1-yard touchdown...
Detroit Lions make NFL history, sparking excitement across the state
Detroit Lions fans hold third down placards as the Denver Broncos line up during the first...
Detroit Lions get Week 18 date and time announced against Minnesota
SB US-127 in Ingham County reopens after truck flips over
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell watches during an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions...
NFL reportedly downgrades Brad Allen’s ref crew for the playoffs after controversial call against Detroit on a two-point attempt

Latest News

Following the court order, three members of the commission resigned: M.C. Rothhorn, Douglas...
Michigan ordered to redraw electoral maps
clouds with bare trees
Gusty winds on Tuesday, and today’s top stories
Multiple drunk driving arrests over New Year’s weekend in Jackson County
WILX Weather Website 1/2/2024 Midday
Few Snowflakes Return Tonight and Wednesday