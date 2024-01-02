Jackson County man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting minors

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Jackson County man was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting two people under 13 years old and 16 years old.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began on Aug. 12, 2023, when a person under 13 years old came forward with sexual assault allegations against Bobby Jo Joiner, 44.

The investigation continued the initial complaint, leading to finding another alleged victim of sexual assault—a person under 16 years old.

Joiner was arrested, charged and arraigned on the following counts:

Criminal Sexual Conduct in the First Degree, multiple variables

Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Second Degree with a person under 13

He is currently out on bond.

