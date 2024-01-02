Jackson County man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting minors
One victim is under 13 years old, and the other victim is under 16 years old
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Jackson County man was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting two people under 13 years old and 16 years old.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began on Aug. 12, 2023, when a person under 13 years old came forward with sexual assault allegations against Bobby Jo Joiner, 44.
The investigation continued the initial complaint, leading to finding another alleged victim of sexual assault—a person under 16 years old.
Joiner was arrested, charged and arraigned on the following counts:
- Criminal Sexual Conduct in the First Degree, multiple variables
- Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Second Degree with a person under 13
He is currently out on bond.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.
Copyright 2024 WILX. All rights reserved.