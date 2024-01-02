Advertise With Us

Ingham County authorities call fire at Onondaga Tavern ‘suspicious’

By Kellan Buddy and WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ONONDAGA, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office called the incident on Sunday at the Onondaga Tavern a suspicious fire.

Multiple crews responded to the fire at Onondaga Tavern at around 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 31. The fire caused both Bellevue Road and Oak Street to be closed for hours. The fire was eventually put out.

Officials said no one was injured.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is working with Michigan State Police arson investigators to find the cause.

Crews fight fire at the Onondaga Tavern
Crews fight fire at the Onondaga Tavern(WILX-TV)
Multiple departments work to put out fire at Onondaga Tavern
Multiple departments work to put out fire at Onondaga Tavern(WILX-TV)

