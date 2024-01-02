Gusty winds on Tuesday, and today’s top stories

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On the thermometer we will be warmer today with highs in the upper 30s, but a gusty wind will keep wind chills in the 20s for most of the day. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford shares the forecast for the first week of 2024. Plus, Taylor Gattoni takes a look ahead at First at 4, and our 90 minutes of news.

Chat with us LIVE during our livestream on YouTube here or on our Facebook page here. If you have questions or comments, ask away and we’ll see your questions in real-time!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 2, 2023

Average High: 32º Average Low 19º

Lansing Record High: 62° 1876

Lansing Record Low: -22° 1864

Jackson Record High: 57º 2004

Jackson Record Low: -10º 2001

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2024 WILX. All rights reserved.