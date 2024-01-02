Fresh start: Eating your way to better health in 2024

ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Do you need a fresh start when it comes to your health? Does your New Year resolution involve losing weight or eating better? If so, you’re not alone.

Improved health tops the list for Americans year after year. So how can you eat healthier and become a better you in 2024? Ivanhoe has some tips on transforming your health, one bite at a time.

Eating, drinking, splurging and more!

The average American gains between one and five pounds during the holiday season!

Julia Zumpano, RD, at The Cleveland Clinic, says, “That indulgence is hard to, kind of, reel back, so it, kind of, pushes into the next year.”

But you can get your diet back on track in the new year! First: focus on fiber. One study found a 10-gram increase in daily soluble fiber intake was linked to a 3.7 percent lower risk of gaining belly fat. Foods like oatmeal, grains, flaxseeds, sweet potatoes, and fruit are high in fiber. Also, limit alcohol consumption. Studies show it’s high in calories, it makes you feel hungry, it stops your body from burning fat, and it triggers cravings for salty and greasy foods.

“If you’re going to drink alcohol, make sure you’re drinking plenty of water in between.” Says Zumpano, RD.

Also, watch your sodium intake. In a study, each one-gram — which is one-sixth of a teaspoon, increase in salt consumption per day was linked to a 15 percent increased risk of obesity. Guidelines suggest adults should limit sodium intake to about one teaspoon of table salt a day. Lastly, include more protein in your diet. High protein intake has been shown to boost metabolism and increase the number of calories you burn by up to 100 per day! For weight loss, most experts recommend that 30 percent of your daily calories should come from protein sources.

Practicing Mindfulness Meditation may be a good addition to a healthy diet. Research suggests just five minutes a day has been shown to reduce cortisol, a stress hormone that’s known to drive appetite and promote impulsive eating.

