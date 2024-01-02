The first USCHO D1 hockey poll has MSU in the top 10

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The first USCHO division one hockey poll of 2024 has been released. Michigan, Michigan State, and Western Michigan are all in the top 15.

USCHO Poll:

1. Boston College

2. Boston University

3. Quinnipiac

4. North Dakota

5. Wisconsin

6. Denver

7. Maine

8. Michigan State

9. Providence

10. Minnesota

11. Western Michigan

12. Arizona State

13. St. Cloud

14. Michigan

15. Cornell

Michigan State comes in at 8 in the first poll of the year after the Great Lakes Invitational. During the tournament MSU took down Ferris State 4-1 and tied Michigan Tech 3-3. The Spartans ultimately were runner-ups in the tournament after losing the shootout to Tech for the title.

The Spartans play in an exhibition against the US National Development Program on Friday. Then start back up conference play Jan. 12 when they travel to play a two-game set against the Nittany Lions.

