First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -First Alert: Spotty drizzle and snowflakes overnight, teamed up with temperatures near freezing could cause a few slick spots on area roadways early this morning. If the road looks wet, especially bridges, they could be icy if they haven’t been treated. Be alert to changing conditions.

Today will be another day under the clouds. At times today a few snowflakes or spotty drizzle may be falling. The precipitation today will not amount to much. Temperatures today will not move much with highs in the mid 30s. A cold front drops through the area this evening and we should see partial clearing behind the front. Lows tonight fall back to the low 20s.

Thursday and Friday will be quiet days with partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be near 30º Thursday and the mid 30s Friday. This weekend a storm system east of Michigan will brush the area with snow showers Saturday afternoon into Sunday. High temperatures this weekend will be in the mid 30s. Snowfall this weekend should be an inch or less in our area.

Our attention is on a possible storm system Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. It is still way out in the future and lots can change, but as of this morning it appears that we see rain and snow showers next Tuesday and Tuesday night. It may be windy Tuesday, too. Snow showers are expected Wednesday. Stay with us for updates on this possible storm next week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 3, 2023

Average High: 32º Average Low 19º

Lansing Record High: 58° 1874

Lansing Record Low: -16° 1879

Jackson Record High: 58º 2004

Jackson Record Low: -14º 2014

