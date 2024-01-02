Advertise With Us

The Detroit Lions cut Isaiah Buggs

Buggs was signed by Detroit in 2022
Detroit Lions defensive end Isaiah Buggs (96) warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Detroit Lions defensive end Isaiah Buggs (96) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Owen Oszust
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Isaiah Buggs is being let go by the Detroit Lions. The defensive lineman was cut by Detroit, per reports, and Buggs made an announcement on his social media.

Buggs was signed back in 2022 by Detroit and had 58 tackles with two sacks in 27 games for the Lions during that time. The Lions have a decision to make on who to replace Buggs with on the roster, with C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Alim McNeill, and James Houston all possibilities to return for the postseason.

Detroit plays their final regular-season game against Minnesota on Sunday at 1 p.m.

