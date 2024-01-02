The Detroit Lions cut Isaiah Buggs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Isaiah Buggs is being let go by the Detroit Lions. The defensive lineman was cut by Detroit, per reports, and Buggs made an announcement on his social media.

Buggs was signed back in 2022 by Detroit and had 58 tackles with two sacks in 27 games for the Lions during that time. The Lions have a decision to make on who to replace Buggs with on the roster, with C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Alim McNeill, and James Houston all possibilities to return for the postseason.

Detroit plays their final regular-season game against Minnesota on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2024 WILX. All rights reserved.