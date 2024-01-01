SB US-127 in Ingham County reopens after truck flips over

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - All lanes are back open on southbound US-127 near Trowbridge Road early Monday morning after a crash.

The left lane was blocked at around 2 a.m. on Jan. 1 because a truck flipped over after it hydroplaned.

Officials said no one was hurt.

