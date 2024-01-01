Police arrest man for allegedly attacking people, breaking windows with machete in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Deputies from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for allegedly breaking windows and attacking others with a machete on New Year’s Day.

Police said a party was happening in the 9100 block of Kenowa Avenue in Sparta Township on Jan. 1 when a fight broke out at around 5 a.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man wielding a machete started breaking windows and attacking others. Two other men fought the suspect and received minor injuries. Once the deputies arrived at the scene, they arrested the suspect.

The two males who fought the suspect are being treated at a local hospital, along with the suspect, for non-life-threatening injuries.

Several other witnesses are being interviewed by the sheriff’s office. Police believe alcohol is a contributing factor, and the case is being reviewed for charges of felonious assault.

