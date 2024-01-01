Advertise With Us

Meet Covenant HealthCare’s first baby born in 2024

By Emily Keinath
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Meet the first baby born at Covenant HealthCare in 2024!

Paislee Rain Cochran was born to her parents, Skylor Cochran and Chance Taylor from Bay City, on Jan. 1 at 1:29 a.m., according to Covenant.

Paislee Rain Cochran was born to parents Skylor Cochran and Chance Taylor, from Bay City.
Paislee Rain Cochran was born to parents Skylor Cochran and Chance Taylor, from Bay City.(Covenant HealthCare)

Covenant said the baby girl weighed in at 6 pounds, 15 ounces.

The family received a basket of goodies on behalf of the hospital, Covenant said.

Read next:
Monday, Jan. 1, 2024: 5 things you need to know
Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"
Kids celebrate ‘Noon’ Year’s Eve at Flint Children’s Museum
Kids celebrate ‘Noon’ Year’s Eve at Flint Children’s Museum
Powerball jackpot at $810 million after no winner Saturday
Generic Lottery Ticket
Families ring in the new year early
Mid Michigan Children's Museum hosts it's New Year's Countdown Blast

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews fight fire at the Onondaga Tavern
Crews battle large fire at Onondaga Tavern
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) celebrates after scoring on a 1-yard touchdown...
Detroit Lions make NFL history, sparking excitement across the state
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell watches during an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions...
NFL reportedly downgrades Brad Allen’s ref crew for the playoffs after controversial call against Detroit on a two-point attempt
Detroit Lions fans hold third down placards as the Denver Broncos line up during the first...
Detroit Lions get Week 18 date and time announced against Minnesota
No evidence found in Brenda Tracy privacy investigation for MSU, says law firm

Latest News

Police arrest man for allegedly attacking people, breaking windows with machete in Kent County
2 injured after shooting in Michigan Walmart
SB US-127 in Ingham County reopens after truck flips over
First Alert Weather midday webcast from WILX News 10
Quiet Start To 2024
All lanes are back open on southbound US-127 in East Lansing early Monday morning after a crash.
SB US-127 reopens after truck flips over