High Caliber Karting and Entertainment ring in the new year with evening bash

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - High Caliber Karting and Entertainment Event Center held a New Year’s Eve bash to help ring in the new year.

The event kicked off at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31. Attendees enjoyed go-karting, axe throwing and much more. There was also a local band from the Lansing area at the event.

The Marketing Director, Jackie Crum, shared what she enjoyed about the event.

“I, of course, am super excited about the bands because they cover some of my absolutely favorite music,” said Crum. “But then we also have the rage room, which is one of my favorite places. Would I do it in this outfit tonight? No, but it is one of my favorite places to be in High Caliber to just smash out all of the anger and resentment or just have fun in there and ring in 2024.”

