Health expert, fitness coach offer tips to stick to New Year’s resolution

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The gym might be busier than usual in January, and that’s because people are starting the new year with brand new goals, but staying committed is a struggle for many.

Setting a New Year’s resolution is one thing, but sticking with it is another.

“You just got to show up and start doing stuff,” said Jim Peeper.

Jim Peeper has been working out for quite some time and said his goal for 2024 is to continue keeping his body healthy.

“I’m 67, so when I get hurt, it takes a lot longer to heal up,” said Peeper.

Getting in the gym isn’t always easy. According to Forbes Health, the average resolution lasts just over three and a half months. Fitness coach and Redemption Fitness gym owner Jamie Latimer said patience is key.

“Be cautious your first few weeks at the gym,” said Latimer.

Ease into a workout routine; don’t go full speed right away.

“Don’t overdo it because then you overdo it, and then you get sore, and then you don’t show up, and then every time you come, you get sore,” said Peeper.

Implementing a buddy system can also be helpful. Sometimes, it’s easier to work out with a friend.

“Just having somebody call you in the morning or say we’re going after work, like getting into that routine, is what it’s going to take,” said Latimer.

Sparrow Bariatric Surgeon Kosisochi Obinwanne said that if your goal is to lose weight, you must couple working out with a healthy diet.

“You really want to concentrate on your healthy foods first, so get your fiber in, get your fruits and vegetables, get your proteins in. Those are critical,” said Dr. Obinwanne.

“I can’t want it more for you than you want it for yourself,” said Latimer.

Latimer said to stay motivated to end the year the same way you started it.

