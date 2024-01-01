First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Happy New Year! We start 2024 with quiet weather across the area. High pressure over the Central Plains should be able to deliver a mix of clouds and sun today. High temperatures today climb to the mid 30s. If you are going to be on the roads this morning watch out for a few slick spots on untreated surfaces with temperatures in the low 30s. Tonight under partly cloudy skies temperatures tumble back to the mid 20s.

Tuesday starts off with plenty of sunshine. During the afternoon hours the clouds will start to roll back in over the area. We will be a few degrees warmer Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s to near 40º, but a gusty wind will keep a chill in the air.

Wednesday a storm system heading through the northern Great Lakes will bring clouds and possibly some light snow or flurries. Highs Wednesday are expected to be in the mid 30s. It will be cooler Thursday with highs near 30º, but we should see some sunshine return the area. Friday and Saturday are expected to be dry days with high temperatures in the mid 30s.

Late next weekend towards the beginning of the following week we may get into a storm track that brings a more meaningful system into the area. We will keep an eye on that development in an otherwise uneventful weather pattern for the first week or so of the New Year.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 1, 2023

Average High: 32º Average Low 20º

Lansing Record High: 65° 1876

Lansing Record Low: -23° 1864

Jackson Record High: 59º 1921

Jackson Record Low: -9º 1968

