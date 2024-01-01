Advertise With Us

Detroit Lions get Week 18 date and time announced against Minnesota

All NFL Games were TBD before Sunday Night
Detroit Lions fans hold third down placards as the Denver Broncos line up during the first...
Detroit Lions fans hold third down placards as the Denver Broncos line up during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(David Dermer | AP)
By Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NFL released the time for the Week 18 matchup between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night. Due to the game not having high stakes, it is going to be played on Fox at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 7.

It will be interesting to see what the Lions will do with their starters in this game due to them being pretty much locked into the three seed. The Vikings are coming off a loss to Green Bay and the Lions fell to Dallas.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews fight fire at the Onondaga Tavern
Crews battle large fire at Onondaga Tavern
No evidence found in Brenda Tracy privacy investigation for MSU, says law firm
Driver dies after single-car crash in Jackson County
Dog walker Josstin Lantadilla was out for a nighttime walk with two dalmatians, Deanna and...
2 Dalmatians fight off pack of 4 coyotes to protect their dog walker
A Florida woman says someone stole her driveway from her house while she was at work.
‘Utter shock’: Woman comes home to find her driveway stolen

Latest News

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell watches during an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions...
NFL reportedly downgrades Brad Allen’s ref crew for the playoffs after controversial call against Detroit on a two-point attempt
FILE - Conor McGregor prepares to fight Dustin Poirier in a UFC 264 lightweight mixed martial...
Conor McGregor is expected to make his return to the UFC against Michael Chandler on June 29th
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) celebrates after scoring on a 1-yard touchdown...
Detroit Lions make NFL history, sparking excitement across the state
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, bottom center, is brought down by a host of Detroit...
Cowboys deny Lions on 2-point try for 20-19 win to extend home win streak to 16