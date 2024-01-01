Advertise With Us

2 injured after shooting in Michigan Walmart

By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WYOMING, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left two people injured at a Walmart in Wyoming on New Year’s Eve.

Police said they received several calls reporting shots fired at the Walmart at around 6 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2023.

Lt. Andrew Koeller said there was an “interaction” between two suspects and an individual—resulting in at least ten rounds being fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman, who was unrelated to the situation, shot. A man, who authorities believe was targeted in the exchange, was taken to a local hospital.

Both victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Walmart was evacuated and closed for the night.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing as police look for the two suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wyoming Police Department at (616)-530-7300.

